Julks went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Monday against the Blue Jays.

Julks helped the Astros jump out to a commanding seven-run lead in the first inning with a two-RBI double. He then added a solo home run in the third inning -- his second of the season. Julks has taken advantage of unexpected opportunity early this season and has collected at least one hit in all 10 of his starts. Overall, he's collected 13 hits in 42 at-bats, highlighted by five extra-base hits, eight runs scored and five RBI.