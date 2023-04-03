Julks is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Tigers.

Julks will be back on the bench after he drew three consecutive starts -- one at designated hitter and two in left field -- while going 2-for-12 with six strikeouts during the Astros' season-opening four-game series with the White Sox. While Michael Brantley (shoulder) is on the injured list, the Astros will have a regular place available at either designated hitter or left field, but manager Dusty Baker could take a committee approach to the open spot in the lineup rather than settling on Julks or anybody else as an everyday player.