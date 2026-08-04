Astros' Daulton Varsho: Batting cleanup in Astros debut

Varsho will start in center field and bat cleanup in his Astros debut Monday versus the Blue Jays.

A little under two hours before Monday's trade deadline, the Astros acquired Varsho from the Blue Jays in exchange for right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (foot). Because the Astros are opening a three-game series in Toronto on Monday, Varsho didn't have to travel to meet up with his new team and will enter the starting nine right away. Manager Joe Espada told Chandler Rome of The Athletic prior to Monday's contest that he plans for Varsho to hit in the middle of the order while serving as the Astros' everyday center field.