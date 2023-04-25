Hensley is in the designated hitter spot and batting eighth for the Astros on Tuesday in Tampa Bay, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
It will be Hensley at DH and Corey Julks in left field with Yordan Alvarez (neck) sidelined. Hensley has just seven hits in 45 at-bats so far this season for Houston.
