Hensley is starting at second base and batting seventh for the Astros on Friday night against the White Sox.

Mauricio Dubon got the start at second in Thursday's season opener and went 0-for-3 as the Astros fell 3-2 to Dylan Cease and the White Sox. Now it will be Hensley's turn Friday versus Lance Lynn. Hensley has the better offensive upside of the two fill-in options for Jose Altuve (thumb) but neither project to carry meaningful fantasy value in standard leagues.