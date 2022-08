The Astros will select Hensley's contract from Triple-A Sugar Land on Sunday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

With Aledmys Diaz (groin) and Mauricio Dubon (elbow) both banged up, Hensley will step in to provide utility depth. The 26-year-old career minor leaguer has seen time at every infield position besides catcher this year at Triple-A. He's hitting .298/.420/.478 with 10 home runs and 20 steals in 104 games.