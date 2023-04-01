Hensley went 2-for-3 with one RBI, a walk and a stolen base during Friday's win against the White Sox.

The 27-year-old made his season debut after Mauricio Dubon started at second base Thursday. Hensley impressed by reaching base three times, including in the eighth inning on a 101.8mph single. He posted a 1.027 OPS in a small MLB sample last season and looks to be paving the way for regular playing time, at least until Jose Altuve (thumb) returns.