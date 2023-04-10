Hensley is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Hensley has chipped in two stolen bases through Houston's first 10 games, but his .522 OPS is just over 200 points lower than Mauricio Dubon's mark (.724). He'll be on the bench for the second game in a row and looks like he'll have to settle for a utility role for the time being with Dubon seemingly establishing himself as the top option at the keystone while Jose Altuve (thumb) is on the shelf.