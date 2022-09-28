Hensley went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over Arizona.

Hensley replaced Yordan Alvarez as the designated hitter Tuesday after Alvarez left the game with an ankle injury, and he made the most of it. The rookie took a 1-2 fastball the opposite way to right field in the sixth inning for his first career home run. He also just missed a second round tripper as Arizona right fielder Jake McCarthy made a leaping catch to rob him of what was likely another homer in the eighth inning. If Alvarez is forced to miss additional time, Hensley could see more at-bats and provide sneaky value in a strong Houston lineup.