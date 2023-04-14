Hensley is starting at designated hitter and batting sixth for the Astros in Friday's game against the Rangers.
Hensley isn't playing much at second base, with Mauricio Dubon emerging as the clear preferred option to fill in for Jose Altuve (thumb). He has started each of the last two contests at DH versus lefties, though, and will continue to fill in at various positions.
