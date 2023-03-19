Hensley is starting at second base and batting cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 26-year-old covering the keystone ordinarily wouldn't be newsworthy at this point in spring training, but it's notable after Jose Altuve suffered an injury Saturday during the World Baseball Classic, with the initial fear being that of a broken thumb. Hensley made five appearances at second base last season and could split time there with Mauricio Dubon if Altuve is out to open the campaign.