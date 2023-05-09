Hensley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Angels.
Hensley gave Houston its final lead in the fifth inning with a 412-foot solo shot. The long ball was his first of the campaign and second overall as a big-leaguer. Hensley was overdue for a positive performance, as he entered Monday with a .129/.229/.145 slash line and 35.7 percent strikeout rate on the season.
