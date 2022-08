Gilbert was carted off the field after crashing into the outfield wall while playing for Class A Fayetteville on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The nature of Gilbert's injury is not yet clear, though he was seen wearing a cast on his arm while exiting the field. Given the mode of his exit, it seems as though the injury may be a fairly severe one, but the Astros have yet to specify when he's expected to return.