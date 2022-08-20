Gilbert (forearm) will miss the remainder of the minor-league season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

He crashed into an outfield wall last weekend and injured his right forearm. During further examination of Gilbert's forearm, doctors discovered a dislocated right elbow that spontaneously went back into place before he was examined. It's unclear if Gilbert will require surgery. The Astros' first-round pick hit .300/.382/.433 with one home run and six steals in his first nine pro games.