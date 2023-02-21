Houston director of player development Sara Goodrum told reporters on Tuesday that Gilbert (elbow) is expected to be ready for the start of the 2023 season, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Gilbert was only able to play 10 games in 2022 after he crashed into the wall in center and dislocated his right elbow. The 26th pick of last year's draft out of Tennessee is considered one of the more advanced players out of the 2022 class, and is a prospect that could offer significant fantasy appeal in the coming seasons.