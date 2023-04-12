Gilbert (elbow) started in center field and went 2-for-5 with a double while starting in center field Tuesday in High-A Asheville's 7-5 loss to Greenville.

One of Astros' top lower-level prospects, Gilbert was slowed in spring training while he recovered from the dislocated right elbow he sustained last August, but he proved healthy enough to avoid a stint on Asheville's injured list to begin the 2023 campaign. Through his first two games, Gilbert has gone 2-for-8 with a walk and four strikeouts.