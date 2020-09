Mayfield entered Tuesday's game after Carlos Correa left with an ankle injury. He went 0-for-1 and played shortstop for the final three innings of a 4-1 win over the Rangers.

Correa's injury has been diagnosed as a bone bruise and X-rays were negative. If the injury forces Correa to sit, Mayfield is a possible replacement, particularly with Aledmys Diaz (quadriceps) dealing with an injury.