Astros' Jake Marisnick: Spells Springer in center

Marisnick started in center field for the resting George Springer and went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

Marisnick made a splash upon his return from Triple-A last week when he hit a three-run home run, but it's been back to his old ways since. He's hitless with nine strikeouts over his last 11 plate appearances.

