Meyers isn't on the Astros' roster for the American League Championship Series against the Rangers, which begins Sunday night in Houston, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old outfielder hasn't seen game action since the final game of the regular season, so the Astros opted to prioritize bullpen help for the best-of-seven ALCS. Right-hander Ronel Blanco was added to the roster as Meyers' replacement.