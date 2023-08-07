Meyers went 2-for-4 with two home runs and six RBI in Sunday's victory over the Yankees.

Meyers put the Astros ahead in the second inning with a three-run homer off Carlos Rodon before adding three more RBI with a blast off of Wandy Peralta in the sixth. The 27-year-old Meyers has taken over the primary center-field job in Houston, going 8-for-22 (.364) over his last six games. He's now slashing .234/.312/.405 with nine homers, 37 runs scored, 31 RBI and five steals across 282 plate appearances this season.