Meyers (calf) exited Sunday's 5-1 win over the Dodgers in the bottom of the sixth inning due to right calf tightness, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers was removed from the game because the team wanted to be "cautious" with the outfielder according to manager Joe Espada. Meyers had gone 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout in the contest before his departure. He can be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against Cleveland.