Meyers went 1-for-5 with a three-run home run Friday against the Orioles.

Meyers smacked his seventh home run of the season in the fifth inning, ending a 23-game drought without a long ball. He's hit only .195 in that span with seven RBI and seven runs scored, though he has still managed to chip in four steals. Meyers has maintained regular playing time in center field throughout his slump thanks to his excellent defense.