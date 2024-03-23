Meyers left Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets after taking a pitch off his left hand, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers initially remained in the game to run the bases but was replaced in center field before the Astros took the field in the bottom of the fifth inning. It's possible the 27-year-old outfielder only left the game in order to give Jacob Melton -- Meyers' replacement -- a few extra spring training reps, but his hand may be something to monitor with less than a week before Opening Day.