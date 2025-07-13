Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that he expects Meyers (calf) to be out for "at the very minimum, three-plus weeks," Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

After he initially tweaked his right calf last Sunday in a win over the Dodgers, Meyers was held out of the lineup for two days before he checked back into the starting nine in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Guardians. Though he was credited with a start, Meyers didn't end up playing after aggravating the injury while running out to center field prior to first pitch. He's since been diagnosed with a calf strain, and the injury is apparently viewed as more than a minor tweak, given that Brown has already seemingly counted Meyers out from returning by the end of August. Taylor Trammell has started in center field in each of the three games since Meyers landed on the shelf and should have a clear path to an everyday role until the banged-up Astros regain some health in the outfield. In addition to Meyers, Houston has already lost Yordan Alvarez (hand), Pedro Leon (knee), Chas McCormick (oblique), Zach Dezenzo (hand) and Jacob Melton (ankle) to the injured list.