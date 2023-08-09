Meyers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles.

Coming off a big two-home run, six-RBI performance in Sunday's 9-7 win over the Yankees, Meyers turned in a modest follow-up effort in Tuesday's series opener at Camden Yards, going 1-for-4 with a base hit. While Mauricio Dubon will enter the lineup Wednesday at his expense, Meyers' quality defense and improved form at the plate in recent weeks has likely solidified him as the Astros' top option in center field for the time being. Since the All-Star break, Meyers has slashed .289/.333/.556 with six extra-base hits in 15 games.