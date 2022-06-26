Meyers went 2-for-4 with a strikeout Saturday against the Yankees.
Meyers was activated from the 60-day injured list Friday after recovering from shoulder surgery. He has started both of the team's games in center field since, combining to go 2-for-7 with four strikeouts. Houston is likely to give Meyers some time to figure it out at the plate, as the combination of Chas McCormick and Jose Siri had largely been ineffective at the position for the first few months of the season.
