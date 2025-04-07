Meyers went 1-for-2 with three walks, a double, two runs scored and two stolen bases Sunday against the Twins.

Meyers has opened the season by splitting time with Chas McCormick in center field nearly exactly evenly. That has limited both players' fantasy appeal, though Meyers showcased his potential with a strong showing Sunday. He tallied his second extra-base hit of the season with a double in the fifth inning, and he then stole home on a double steal in the 10th frame to propel Houston to a win. Meyers could ultimately claim the majority of playing time in center thanks to his strong defense, though he has a career 86 wRC+, so his impact for fantasy purposes would likely remain limited primarily to stolen bases.