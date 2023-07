Meyers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rangers.

Meyers drew four consecutive starts in center field at one point last week, but he's since seen his playing time take a hit. He'll be on the bench for the four time in six games and appears to have moved into a fourth-outfielder role while Corey Julks and Chas McCormick have been seemingly solidified regular spots in the outfield alongside standout right fielder Kyle Tucker.