Astros general manager Dana Brown said Sunday that Meyers (calf) could return from the 10-day injured list "in another week or so," Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers thus isn't in line to join the Astros when the active roster expands from 26 to 28 men Monday, but the 29-year-old could be ready for reinstatement by the second week of September if all goes smoothly during his rehab assignment. Through his first three games with Sugar Land, Meyers has gone 1-for-9 with two walks. Meyers has been on the shelf since July 11 with a right calf strain, but once he's activated, he should take over as the Astros' primary center fielder.