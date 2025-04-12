Meyers went 2-for-3 with a walk, one RBI, two stolen bases and one run scored in Friday's 14-3 win over the Angels.

Meyers has hit safely in his last six games, with two multi-hit efforts in that span. All five of his steals this season have also come during this strong stretch at the plate. The outfielder is now batting .313 (10-for-32) with three RBI, five runs scored and a 5:8 BB:K. He's still searching for his first home run, but he has two doubles across 12 contests while seeing steady time in center field recently after fending off challenges from Chas McCormick and Mauricio Dubon.