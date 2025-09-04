Meyers (calf) is in the lineup as the designated hitter Thursday for Triple-A Sugar Land after he fouled a ball off his right knee Wednesday night, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Meyers should be able to rejoin the Astros during their series against the Rangers that commences Friday. He will most likely join the team Saturday for game two of the series. The 29-year-old has slashed .200/.333/.267 across 18 plate appearances in five games during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land.