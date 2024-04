Meyers is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Despite having now been out of the lineup for two straight days and three times through the Astros' first seven games, Meyers still looks to be the team's preferred option in center field. Manager Joe Espada may just want to ensure that backup center fielder/utility man Mauricio Dubon stays fresh after having logged just six plate appearances so far this season.