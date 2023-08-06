Meyers will start in center field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Yankees.

Meyers is hitting .270 with four extra-base hits in 13 games since the All-Star break, and his improved production at the plate coupled with the fact that he's the Astros' top defender in the outfield seems to have opened up a near-everyday role for him. He'll likely continue to see steady work alongside Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker in the outfield while Yordan Alvarez serves as Houston's primary designated hitter, which leaves no room in the regular lineup for the slumping Corey Julks.