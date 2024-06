Meyers went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI single and a run scored during Tuesday's 5-2 win over Colorado.

Tuesday's effort marked Meyers' first three-hit game since May 19 and was his fourth game with at least three hits this season. The outfielder has rebounded from an 0-for-14 stretch at the plate during the middle of June, going 7-for-19 (.368) with three doubles and a home run in his last four games.