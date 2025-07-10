Meyers was pulled from Wednesday's game versus Cleveland due to right calf tightness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Meyers was scheduled to return Wednesday from a two-game absence caused by tightness in his right calf, but he aggravated the injury while running to center field ahead of the first pitch and had to be helped off the field. The severity of his injury remains unknown, but after suffering two injuries to the same calf in four days, the Astros could decide to place him on the injured list. Kenedy Corona and Taylor Trammell would likely see an increase in playing time if Meyers were to miss any amount of games.