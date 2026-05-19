Meyers (oblique) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and is starting in center field and batting seventh Tuesday against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Meyers has been sidelined for over a month due to an oblique strain but is back with the Astros after going 1-for-16 during a four-game rehab assignment. The 29-year-old posted a .243/.326/.378 slash line with one homer and one steal in 12 games prior to the injury and should operate as Houston's primary center fielder now that he's healthy.