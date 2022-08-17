site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Astros' Jake Meyers: Remains on bench
Meyers isn't starting Wednesday against the White Sox, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Meyers has gone just 1-for-6 over his last two games and will be on the bench for the fifth time in the last eight matchups. Chas McCormick is starting in center field and batting eighth.
