Meyers is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Despite going 3-for-3 with a double, two walks and two runs in Saturday's 17-4 win, Meyers will return to the bench while Mauricio Dubon picks up a start in center field. Prior to his outburst Saturday, Meyers slashed .152/.244/.241 over his last 30 games, so he may have more work to do before he re-emerges as a near-everyday player in the Houston outfield.