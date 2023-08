Meyers is out of the lineup again Friday versus the Mariners.

Meyers was also on the bench in Wednesday's series finale against the Marlins and later struck out as a pinch hitter. He's slashing just .216/.273/.373 over his last 55 plate appearances dating back to July 20. Yordan Alvarez, Chas McCormick and Kyle Tucker will start across the outfield for Houston on Friday.