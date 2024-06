Meyers went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored Wednesday against the White Sox.

Meyers entered Wednesday having failed to record a hit in his last five appearances, during which he was striking out at a 35.7 percent clip. Even with his performance Wednesday, he's still hitting only .167 across 54 at-bats in June. Despite the slow stretch, Meyers has started in all but two of 16 games for Houston in June.