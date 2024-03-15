Meyers shifted the position of his hands on the bat this offseason, and he is hitting well this spring, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Meyers moved his hands lower in the hopes of using the whole field more effectively after his pull rate increased the last two seasons. The tweak has been effective to this point in the spring, as he's posted a .348/.483/.739 line across 28 plate appearances. Meyers is locked into the starting center field job to begin the regular season thanks to his defense, but he'll need to maintain some effectiveness with the bat to keep the role.