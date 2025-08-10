Alexander (3-1) earned the win Sunday over the Yankees, allowing just one hit and three walks over six scoreless innings. He struck out three.

Alexander has been stellar of late, turning in back-to-back scoreless outings while allowing just four hits over 12 innings in that span. Overall, the 32-year-old right-hander sports a 5.02 ERA with a 1.46 WHIP and 29:18 K:BB across 37.2 innings between the Astros and A's this season. Despite his recent stretch, Alexander could soon be relegated to a bullpen role with Cristian Javier (elbow) slated to rejoin the rotation Monday.