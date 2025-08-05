Alexander (2-1) earned the win Monday at Miami, yielding three hits and one walk with six strikeouts over six scoreless innings.

The 32-year-old right-hander stymied the Marlins lineup in this magnificent 97-pitch performance to tally his second quality start of the season. Miami never threatened to score off Alexander, who allowed just one extra-base hit -- a Graham Pauley double in the third. Across four starts, Alexander has pitched to a 3.57 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 19:7 K:BB in 22.2 innings. Despite his steady work, he's likely to lose his rotation spot soon as the Astros have starters Spencer Arrighetti (thumb), Luis Garcia (elbow), Cristian Javier (elbow), Lance McCullers (blister) and Brandon Walter (elbow) all working their ways back from injuries soon.