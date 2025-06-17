Alexander is slated to start Tuesday's game against the Athletics in Sacramento, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Alexander was recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land prior to Monday's series opener, but after he wasn't needed in relief in Houston's 3-1 loss, he'll end up filling the opening in the Astros' six-man rotation that was created by Lance McCullers' (foot) move to the injured list. The 32-year-old right-hander will be making his first start in the big leagues since 2022, though he's been working out of the rotation or as a primary pitcher out of the bullpen over his nine appearances at the Triple-A level this season. After the Astros claimed him off waivers from the Athletics on May 18 and optioned him to the minors, Alexander delivered a 1.74 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 20.2 innings with Sugar Land prior to getting recalled.