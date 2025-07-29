Alexander will start Tuesday's game against the Nationals in Houston.

Alexander is likely to be optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land or moved to the bullpen once the Astros get one or two of their four rehabbing starters (Spencer Arrighetti, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia and J.P. France) back from the injured list, but until then, he should maintain a spot in the rotation. The southpaw will pick up his second straight start despite struggling in a loss to the Athletics following his call-up from Triple-A last Thursday, when he was charged with five earned runs on 11 hits and two walks over six innings.