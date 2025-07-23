Alexander is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Sugar Land ahead of his expected start against the Athletics on Thursday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

With Lance McCullers (finger) landing on the 15-day injured list, Alexander will be brought up from Triple-A to bolster the Astros' rotation. Alexander boasts a 5-0 record across eight games (seven starts) in Sugar Land this season with a 1.69 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 36:21 K:BB across 42.2 innings. However, he hasn't had as much success in the majors and has an 8.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP across 15 innings. Thursday will be Alexander's second major-league start of the season; his first came in a win against the Athletics on June 17, when he allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and three walks while striking out four across six innings. Nick Hernandez was optioned to Triple-A following Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Diamondbacks, which opens a spot for Alexander on the Astros' 26-man roster.