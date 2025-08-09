Alexander will start in Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Even with Cristian Javier (elbow) and other Houston starters nearing a return from the injured list, Alexander will get at least one more turn in the rotation. In five games (four starts) with the Astros this season, Alexander has a 2-1 record with a 3.16 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 25.2 innings.