Astros' Jason Alexander: Will start Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Alexander will start in Sunday's series finale against the Yankees, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.
Even with Cristian Javier (elbow) and other Houston starters nearing a return from the injured list, Alexander will get at least one more turn in the rotation. In five games (four starts) with the Astros this season, Alexander has a 2-1 record with a 3.16 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 21:10 K:BB across 25.2 innings.
More News
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Fires six blank frames for win•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Fans season-high six in no-decision•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Receiving another start•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Loses to Athletics•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Recalled ahead of start•
-
Astros' Jason Alexander: Slated to start Thursday•