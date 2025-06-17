Pinto (elbow) made his season debut for High-A Asheville on Wednesday, covering 2.1 innings and striking out four batters while allowing two earned runs on two hits and three walks.

Pinto initially opened the season on Double-A Corpus Christi's 7-day injured list, but he was activated and assigned to Asheville on June 7 after completing his recovery from March 2024 Tommy John surgery. Prior to being activated, Pinto made four rehab appearances between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Fayetteville, turning in a 2.31 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 13:4 K:BB over 11.2 innings.