Pinto underwent Tommy John surgery on his right elbow earlier in March, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Pinto will miss all of 2024 and likely a large chunk of 2025 while recovering from the surgery. He got up to Double-A in 2023, posting a 3.72 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:12 K:BB over 29 innings with Bowie. The 23-year-old was acquired by the Orioles from the Angels in a trade in December of 2020.