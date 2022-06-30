Pena (mouth) is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale versus the Yankees.

He will miss Thursday's contest after he suffered a mouth laceration following a collision with Yordan Alvarez (head) in Wednesday's game. Pena was evaluated for a concussion and it remains unclear whether or not he's cleared the protocols. Pena will remain day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Angels. Mauricio Dubon will start at shortstop and bat seventh against New York.